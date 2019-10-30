Ed Sheeran is conscious of “overkill”, says his manager

How much Ed is too much Ed?

Ed Sheeran‘s manager has revealed that the singer and his team are conscious of “overkill”.

The chart-hogging ‘Shape Of You’ star, who’s been named as the UK’s richest celebrity under 30, has enjoyed enormous success across his decade-long career.

In a new interview with the BBC, Stuart Camp – who’s managed the artist since 2011 – responded to claims that music fans could become “sick” of hearing Sheeran’s music.

“I never want anyone to be bored of him. But I guess if he’s top of the charts then they’re possibly not,” he said on BBC Music Introducing podcast Does My Music Suck?. “You just want to make sure that’s a fair representation.

“We’re very conscious of not doing overkill. Bizarrely, we’ve been doing it for 10 years where we really have overkilled, but no one seems to be sick of it.”

He added: “We are very conscious of too much Ed Sheeran.”

Sheeran’s smash hit ‘Shape Of You’, which appeared on his 2017 album ‘÷’ , became Spotify’s most-streamed track ever following its release. It later went five times platinum due to enormous sales and online plays.

In response to this chart dominance, the Official Charts Company introduced new rules to the compilation of its weekly UK Singles Chart. The company’s chief executive Martin Talbot explained that the new regulations aimed to “support new music.”

The singer, however, managed to take the crown for the most-streamed songs of this summer – sharing the glory with Justin Bieber for their collaborative track, ‘I Don’t Care’.

Meanwhile, unearthed letters from Prince see the late icon criticise the music industry for “trying to ram” Sheeran “down our throats”.

“We don’t like [the music] no matter how many times they play it,” he said in the notes.