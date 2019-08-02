Ed Sheeran is “heartbroken” after his cat died

Graham was hit by a car

Ed Sheeran has expressed his sadness after his cat Graham died after being hit by a car.

The singer took to Instagram last night to share a picture of his cat as a kitten, alongside a simple broken heart emoji as the caption.

Sheeran rescued Graham when he was a kitten and his manager Stuart Shaw had been looking after him alongside his wife Liberty Shaw, whilst he was on tour.

Liberty also took to Instagram to express her sadness. She wrote: “Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car. We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. #Babybaboo.”

Sheeran also has owns two other cats Calippo and Dorito.

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently broke yet another streaming record.

His latest collaborative album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’, racked up a whopping 69 million streams a month on Spotify, which is the highest going.

The new album features the likes of Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Stormzy, Eminem, and many more.

In NME‘s track-by-track review of the new album, Nick Levine said: “Sheeran shows a slightly darker side on this trap-influenced collaboration with Travis Scott. “On something, on something, on something, I wanna riot,” he sings, presumably implying he’s fuelling this particular night out with more than a packet of crisps and a pint. It’s not entirely convincing, but you won’t care when the killer chorus hits.”