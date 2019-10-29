Trending:

Ed Sheeran is the UK’s richest celebrity under 30 after doubling fortune to £170 million

Nick Reilly

Ed Sheeran is officially Britain’s richest celebrity under the age of 30.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer, 28, has scooped the bank-busting accolade after Adele turned 31 in May, which means that she no longer qualifies for it.

He has seen his value almost double since 2018, after his fortune reportedly jumped from £94 million to a staggering £170 million.

The new list, which has been compiled by Heat Magazine, claims that the majority of Ed’s income comes from his Divide tour – which saw the singer playing 258 shows to seven million fans from March 2017 until August 2019. The tour grossed an estimated $776.2 million (£599.4 million).

Publishing royalties such as songwriting credits have also paid a large role too, with Sheeran shifting some 150 million records across the globe.

He was followed in second place by Daniel Radcliffe, who has an estimated fortune of £90m after earning a small fortune from his titular role in Harry Potter.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

Harry Styles, meanwhile, bagged third place with £64 million, with his  increase largely down to his solo career. The singer brought in an estimated £12 million from his tour, which took place across 2017 and 2018. He also has a money-spinning deal with Gucci worth an impressive £8 million.

Elsewhere on the list, there was new entries for Stormzy  number 14 with earnings of £12 million in the wake of his history-making Glastonbury headline set this summer.

Dua Lipa also made her debut on the list at number 15 with £11.8 million while Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams sits at number 25 with £4.5 million.

Check out the top 30 richest celebrities under 30 below.

The full Heat Rich List for 2019:

  1. Ed Sheeran, 28, (£170m)
  2. Daniel Radcliffe, 30, (£90m)
  3. Harry Styles, 25, (£64m)
  4. Emma Watson, 29, (£57m)
  5. Niall Horan, 26, (£54.8m)
  6. Little Mix (£50m)
  7. Louis Tomlinson, 27, (£46m)
  8. Liam Payne, 26, (£44m)
  9. Cara Delevingne, 27, (£39.5m)
  10. Zayn Malik, 26, (£38m)
  11. Sam Smith, 27, (£34m)
  12. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 29, (£21m)
  13. Rita Ora, 28, (£17.8m)
  14. Stormzy, 26, (£12m) – new entry
  15. Dua Lipa, 24, (£11.8m) – new entry
  16. The 1975, (£10.9m)
  17. Sophie Turner, 23, (£8.5m)
  18. Daisy Ridley, 27, (£8.4m)
  19. Nicholas Hoult, 29, (8.3m)
  20. Dev Patel, 29, (£7.5m)
  21. John Boyega, 27, (£6.6m)
  22. Sam Faiers, 28, (£6.3m)
  23. Joey Essex, 29, (£6.3m)
  24. Tommy Mallet, 27, (£5.2m) – new entry
  25. Maisie Williams, 22, (£4.5m) – new entry
  26. George Ezra, 26, (£4.4m) – new entry
  27. Jess Glynne, 30, £4.4m – new entry
  28. Olivia and Alex Bowen, 25 and 28, (£4.3m – joint) – new entry
  29. Billie Faiers, 29, (£3.6m) – new entry
  30. Tom Holland, 23, (£3.5m) – new entry

 