Ed Sheeran is the UK’s richest celebrity under 30 after doubling fortune to £170 million

He's in the money...

Ed Sheeran is officially Britain’s richest celebrity under the age of 30.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer, 28, has scooped the bank-busting accolade after Adele turned 31 in May, which means that she no longer qualifies for it.

He has seen his value almost double since 2018, after his fortune reportedly jumped from £94 million to a staggering £170 million.

The new list, which has been compiled by Heat Magazine, claims that the majority of Ed’s income comes from his Divide tour – which saw the singer playing 258 shows to seven million fans from March 2017 until August 2019. The tour grossed an estimated $776.2 million (£599.4 million).

Publishing royalties such as songwriting credits have also paid a large role too, with Sheeran shifting some 150 million records across the globe.

He was followed in second place by Daniel Radcliffe, who has an estimated fortune of £90m after earning a small fortune from his titular role in Harry Potter.

Harry Styles, meanwhile, bagged third place with £64 million, with his increase largely down to his solo career. The singer brought in an estimated £12 million from his tour, which took place across 2017 and 2018. He also has a money-spinning deal with Gucci worth an impressive £8 million.

Elsewhere on the list, there was new entries for Stormzy number 14 with earnings of £12 million in the wake of his history-making Glastonbury headline set this summer.

Dua Lipa also made her debut on the list at number 15 with £11.8 million while Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams sits at number 25 with £4.5 million.

Check out the top 30 richest celebrities under 30 below.

The full Heat Rich List for 2019: