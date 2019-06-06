Ed Sheeran teams up with Heinz to launch his own brand of ketchup

'Edchup' is on sale now.

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s teaming up with Heinz to release his own brand of its famous tomato ketchup.

Deemed ‘Edchup’, Sheeran shared the news with his 29 million Instagram followers yesterday (June 5).

“It’s actually real and you’ll be able to get your hands on one very soon,” the pop star wrote, alongside a picture of himself kissing the special edition bottle of ketchup, which also features a smiling tomato with Sheeran’s face on.

The post has already garnered more than 1.2 million likes, including one by Friends actress Courtney Cox. “Love this!!!” she commented, alongside three crying laughter emojis.

The collaboration is part of a celebration of World Ketchup Day and Heinz’ 150th anniversary. Sheeran is a well-know fan of the ketchup brand and even has a tattoo of the company’s logo on his arm.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently released the new lyric video for his latest collaboration with Chance the Rapper, ‘Cross Me’.

The release is part of a wider collaborative record due for release this July. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, a follow-up to his 2011 ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’, includes Sheeran’s recent single ‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber, which went straight to number 1 on its release.

Sheeran said: “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.

“I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

Sheeran’s 2019 world tour is currently in Europe and will eventually end in August with six outdoor UK dates: two in Leeds’ Roundhay Park, and four at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.