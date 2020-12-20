Ed Sheeran to make his return with “a Christmas present” tomorrow

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will return with a new single tomorrow (December 21) – his first release in nearly 18 months.

The star last shared new music with 2019’s star-studded ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ album, which saw him team up with the likes of Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and more.

In a new Instagram post shared earlier today (20), Sheeran wrote: “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present.”

Advertisement

A new Instagram story also bore the same message, following a very brief video clip of Sheeran settling down to play his guitar.

Although it has not been officially confirmed what he will release tomorrow, UK radio station Power Radio tweeted yesterday (19) that the musician would release a new single called ‘The Afterglow’ on December 21.

🚨 Ed Sheeran is back with new single titled ‘The Afterglow’ and it will hit radio stations at 6am ET on December 21st! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/9PuLntLupt — Power Radio 🎄 (@wearepoweruk) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Sheeran donated £10,000 to the hospital that cared for his late grandmother last month (November 21). The money went to the Aldeburgh Hospital League Of Friends to be put towards buying musical instruments for dementia patients and those with special needs and audiovisual disabilities, according to reports.

Advertisement

The donation followed him giving £170,000 to his former school earlier in 2020 to provide key equipment for students. The singer attended Thomas Mills School in Framlingham, Suffolk and is said to have donated the huge sum in a bid to help other pupils achieve success.

NME awarded Sheeran’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ three stars out of five on its release in July 2019. The review read: “In 10 or 20 years’ time, ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ could be the perfect time capsule of what pop was in 2019. It’s less an album, more a collection of savvy and generally savvy collaborations which blurs traditional genre boundaries unselfconsciously and acknowledges that Latin-pop is the sound of the near-future.”