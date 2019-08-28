Ed Sheeran’s manager on Bond theme rumours: “We’re still open to it”

The singer-songwriter has been linked with the theme song for 'No Time To Die'

Ed Sheeran’s manager has commented on the rumours linking the singer-songwriter to the next Bond theme.

The star had been rumoured to have recorded the theme tune for No Time To Die, the last Bond film to star Daniel Craig in the titular role.

Speaking to Music Week, Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp said he and the musician had met producer Barbara Broccoli in Dublin in 2017 “and they were interested”.

“Danny Boyle was attached to the film after that, who made Yesterday, so there was a close connection there,” Camp said, referring to Sheeran’s part in the Beatles-themed film. “Obviously they changed directors but we’re still open to it, but they’re not even having those conversations yet.”

The manager added that Sheeran asks him about it “every day” but he always tells him, “The thing they do last is the music”. “Those [stories] that said he’s he’s Daniel Craig’s favourite act and it’s all happening aren’t true,” he continued. “It’s certainly something he’d want to do though, it’s a box that’s still to be ticked, for sure.”

Sheeran announced earlier this week (August 26) that he would be taking an 18-month break after completing a two-year world tour.

Speaking to fans during his last homecoming show at Ipswich’s Chantry Park, the star said: “As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the ‘Divide’ tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”