Ed Sheeran named UK’s “artist of the decade”

Ed Sheeran has been named the UK’s artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer achieved the huge milestone after scoring a combined run of 12 number one albums and singles between 2010 and 2019 – more than any other artist in the UK.

He has also secured the most weeks at number one, after spending 79 weeks in the top spot of both the albums and singles charts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ‘Shape of You’ was the biggest hit of the 2010s after spending 14 weeks at number one and selling more than 4.5m copies.

“Thank you to everyone who’s supported me over the past 10 years, especially my amazing fans. Here’s to the next 10!,” said Sheeran.

He has spent an overall 38 weeks at number one in the singles chart and sold 53.8m tracks, while his songs have also been streamed a staggering 4.6 billion times in the UK alone.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “At the start of the decade, he was a little known, albeit highly-rated, young 18-year-old lad from Suffolk – but his catalogue of achievements since then are genuinely remarkable. Today, he is firmly established among the highest level of global music superstars.”

Advertisement

Last week, Spotify also announced Sheeran as one of the most-streamed acts of the 2010s.

Drake and Sheeran hold the number one and number two spots respectively as the streaming platform’s most-listened-to acts of the last 10 years.