Watch Ed Sheeran lead One Direction and Backstreet Boys sing-along at a karaoke pub

To celebrate setting a new record for attendance at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Ed Sheeran hosted a karaoke party at Santa’s Pub in Tennessee, where he led sing-alongs of One Direction and Backstreet Boys songs.

Sheeran took to Instagram to share a Reel of the night, speaking about Santa’s Pub, which he says was his favourite joint when he lived in Nashville. The Instagram reel he posted included a clip of the singer-songwriter leading a sing-along of Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’.

Also included was a clip of Ed Sheeran serenading a newly wed couple with his hit song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ – watch the clips below.

A fan in attendance also took to TikTok to share a clip of Ed Sheeran singing with fans to One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Ed Sheeran most recently released his fifth studio album, ‘-‘ (pronounced ‘Subtract’) in May. The album received a three-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine, who wrote: “Most of ‘-’ is doggedly one-paced, an often drawback of Dessner’s mellow production stylings. If it becomes a little samey in places, it could be argued that this is an authentic representation of the mental health issues Sheeran was working through at the time. Certainly, some of his lyrical refrains – breaking waves, falling tears – add to the impression that ‘-‘ is an unfiltered snapshot of this artist’s mindset at an especially low ebb.”

A Disney+ documentary, The Sum Of It All was also released in tandem with the album. The documentary similarly scored a three-star review from NME‘s Ali Shutler, who wrote: “The Sum Of It All isn’t quite an inspiring call to chase your dreams in the vein of Sheeran’s self-made success, but instead serves as a very human look at the healing power of music from one of the biggest pop stars around.”