Ed Sheeran paid himself £47,000 a day in 2018

He's rolling in the cash...

It’s been revealed that Ed Sheeran paid himself £17.1 million in 2018 – which equates to a whopping £47,000 a day.

Newly filed documents from Ed Sheeran Limited reveals that the company made a turnover of £32,645,445 in 2018, with pre-tax profits of £23,770,262.

The figure was £4 million down on 2017, but a £13 million rise on 2016.

In his annual report, dated 31 December 2018, Sheeran stated that the company’s net assets were valued at £9,713,389 – an increase of over £2 million from the previous year.

It also reflects tax too – revealing that the global star paid £4,506,139 in tax.

Sheeran, as the company’s director, wrote: “The performance of the company is measured by reference to turnover and the level of artist activity. Revenue during the year remained stable on the prior year due to the continued exploitation of music recording and songwriting.

“Going forward the company’s turnover is expected to remain strong but it will be dependent on the artist’s continued success.”

He’ll no doubt be able to reap the rewards of his success in the coming months, having announced plans to take a well-deserved breather after a gruelling two year world tour.

The ‘Divide’ singer revealed the plans to fans at his last homecoming show at Ipswich’s Chantry Park at the end of August. The show marked his final scheduled tour date and Ed explained that he’ll be spending more time with his wife Cherry Seaborn – who he married in December 2018.

He told fans: “As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the ‘Divide’ tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing.

“There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

He is also thought to be among the front-runners to record the next James Bond theme.