Ed Sheeran pays his respects to Jamal Edwards: “There will never be anything close to what he is”

Ed Sheeran has paid his respects Jamal Edwards following the late SB.TV founder’s death earlier this week.

Edwards died aged 31 on Sunday (February 20). His mother, Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards, later confirmed that Jamal had died from a “sudden illness”.

His SB.TV channel helped to launch the careers of artists like Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

While tributes poured in from the likes of Dave, George The Poet and AJ Tracey following Edwards’ death, Sheeran stayed silent until now.

Writing on his Instagram page tonight (February 23) alongside a picture of Edwards with Sheeran, the singer-songwriter said: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say. Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

“A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

A candlelit vigil was held for Edwards around a mural dedicated to him in Acton, the neighbourhood where he grew up, following his death.

At least 1000 people were said to be in attendance, playing music and lining the streets with candles, flowers and memorabilia for Chelsea FC, the team Edwards supported.

Last night (February 22), Chelsea fans also held a minute’s applause in honour of the late SB.TV founder during their Champions League game against Lille.