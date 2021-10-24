Ed Sheeran will hold planned performances from home after testing positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating from home until he recovers, the musician has told fans.

The singer-songwriter shared the news on his Instagram page earlier today (October 24) along with an update on his planned promo for his upcoming album ‘=’.

Sheeran’s fourth studio album is due for release on Friday (October 29), while he was announced to be playing next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live earlier today. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID, so now I’m self-isolating and following government guidelines,” he wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

It is currently unclear whether Sheeran will still be able to perform on SNL, which usually holds all of its musical appearances in its New York studio.

Earlier this month, the British star announced that he and Elton John were teaming up on a Christmas single. “It’s just me and him,” he said. “It’s great.”

Advertisement

Speaking with NME for last week’s Big Read cover story, John confirmed that the festive release was in the works, but had been surprised that Sheeran had “let the cat out of the bag” about it. “I was sworn to secrecy and then big mouth fucking Sheeran goes to the Netherlands!” He said. “It’s supposed to come out – we haven’t finished it yet, so there’s still work to be done.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s latest single ‘Shivers’ replaced his previous release ‘Bad Habits’ at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart last month. Both tracks will feature on ‘=’.