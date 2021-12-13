Ed Sheeran, PinkPantheress, Tion Wayne and Russ Millions among TikTok’s top UK acts of 2021

Ed Sheeran, PinkPantheress, Tion Wayne and Russ Millions are among some of the music acts who’ve made the biggest impact on TikTok in the UK this year.

TikTok has unveiled its statistics for 2021, which range from the most-used songs in videos to the most-watched livestreams.

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ song ‘Body’ is the video-sharing platform’s biggest 2021 track, followed by Sam Smith‘s ‘Like I Can’ and PinkPantheress’ breakout hit ‘Just For Me’. Dua Lipa‘s ‘Levitating’ and sea shanty king Nathan Evans’ ‘Wellerman’ also made the Top 10.

Sheeran took the top spot for ‘Most Viewed Artist Accounts’ of 2021, followed by Sam Ryder and KSI in second and third place respectively.

Elsewhere, Sheeran topped the ‘Biggest Live Moments by Artist’ category with his UEFA Euro 2020 Show, with Yungblud‘s Kentish Town Forum gig coming in second followed by Coldplay‘s Red Nose Day USA charity concert in third.

Paul Hourican, Head of Music Operations EU and UK for TikTok, said in a statement: “2021 has been a landmark year for TikTok, our artists and partners across the UK music industry. A year when our artist community and sounds became even bigger and more diverse, and when fans discovered and re-discovered incredible music, both new and old.

“The ascent of ‘Body’ from Tion Wayne and Russ Millions, the reimagining of sea shanties by Nathan Evans, the long anticipated new music of Ed Sheeran, the rise of #busker, and PinkPantheress’ global success have all made 2021 truly unique.

“Thank you to all the artists and industry partners who have been part of our journey and the community who have used such great music in their video creations. The creativity and inspiration of our creator community and those that enjoy their content, never ceases to amaze us; we’re excited to see what we can do together in 2022.”

See some of the UK TikTok charts listed below. Head here for the full report and lists.

On Repeat: Top Tracks by UK Artists:

01. ‘Body’ (Remix) [feat. ArrDee, E1 (3×3), ZT (3×3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign & Darkoo]” Tion Wayne & Russ Millions

02. ‘Like I Can’ – Sam Smith

03. ‘Just For Me’ – PinkPantheress

04. ‘Unlock it (Lock It) [Jeff Prior Mix]’ – Charli XCX

05. ‘Levitating’ – Dua Lipa

06. ‘Obsessed With You’ – Central Cee

07. ‘Wellerman – Sea Shanty / 220 KID x Billen Ted Remix’ – Nathan Evans & 220 KID & 08. Billen Ted

09. ‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran

10. ‘Oliver Twist’ – “ArrDee”

11. ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ – Wes Nelson

Rewind: Top Comeback Tracks in the UK:

01. ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ – Destiny’s Child

02. ‘Rasputin (7″ Version)’ – Boney M.

03. ‘The Hustle’ – Van McCoy

04. ‘Bongo cha-cha-cha – Remastered’ – Caterina Valente

05. ‘Never Forget You’ – Noisettes

06. ‘SexyBack (feat. Timbaland)’ – Justin Timberlake

07. ‘Circus’ – Britney Spears

08. ‘Gimme More’ – Britney Spears

09. ‘Three Lions ’98’ – Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds

10. ‘Tainted Love’ – Soft Cell

Behind the Music: Most Viewed Artist Accounts:

01. Ed Sheeran

02. Sam Ryder

03. KSI

04. Yungblud

05. Here At Last

06. Real Like You

07. Mimi Webb

08. Anne-Marie

09. The Stickmen

10. The 202 Band

LIVE on TikTok: Biggest Live Moments by Artist:

01. Ed Sheeran – UEFA EURO 2020 Show

02. Yungblud – Kentish Town Forum gig

03. Coldplay – Red Nose Day USA charity concert

04. Liv Harland – #Busker

05. Liv Harland – #Busker

06. Brad Ryan – #Busker

07. Liv Harland – #Busker

08. Liam Payne – Liam and Tom Felton #DracoTok

09. KSI – KSI Show

10. Disclosure – #ElectronicMusic