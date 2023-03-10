Ed Sheeran previews upcoming ‘-‘ single ‘Eyes Closed’

Ed Sheeran has shared a preview of an upcoming new track, ‘Eyes Closed’ – check out the posts below.

The song will appear on the singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album ‘-‘ (‘Subtract’), which is due for release on May 5 via Asylum/Atlantic (pre-order/pre-save here).

Taking to TikTok this week, Sheeran posted a series of videos of himself performing an as-yet-unheard piece of music. The first upload saw the star play two repeated guitar parts in a split screen format.

“Wanna hear the lyrics to this as well?” he wrote as the caption along with the hashtag #NewMusic. In a follow-up clip, Sheeran added his vocal before sharing a brief piano-led performance yesterday (March 9).

He sang: “So I’m dancing with my eyes closed/ ‘Cause everywhere I look I still see you/ Time is moving so slow/ And I don’t know what else that I can do/ So I’ll keep dancing with my eyes closed.”

The caption revealed that ‘Eyes Closed’ will be released as a single on Friday, March 24. You can check out all three clips below.

Per a press release, ‘-‘ is an acoustic-driven record that serves as the “last in [Sheeran’s] decade-spanning mathematical album era”. The project features writing and production from Aaron Dessner of The National.

Opening up about his experience making the LP, Dessner said in a recent post: “I couldn’t be more proud of this record and the vulnerability and honesty Ed showed in making these songs with me.”

Sheeran also spoke about the personal struggles that shaped the album: “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal [Edwards], a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety.

“I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

Ed Sheeran is set to embark on a UK and European arena tour later this month.