Ed Sheeran reacts to first-ever Emmy: “I was not expecting to win at all”

Ed Sheeran has reacted to the win of his first-ever Emmy, saying he “was not expecting” to take home the award.

The singer-songwriter was announced as the winner of the Emmy in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category, thanks to the track he wrote for the TV show Ted Lasso.

News that the superstar was asked to write music for the show’s third season was first revealed in October 2021. The series also commissioned Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder to write a song, called ‘Fought & Lost’.

Titled ‘A Beautiful Game’, the singer shared the award with co-writers Max Martin and Foy Vance, and was unable to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts with his ongoing tour.

“We won an Emmy last night,” Sheeran wrote, addressing the victory on social media. “I was not expecting to win at all, it was a real real surprise waking up to the news, I wish I had been there but I’m just about to kick off the Asia tour so had to be elsewhere sadly.”

I wrote a song for Ted Lasso with Max Martin and [Foy Vance] called ‘A Beautiful Game’,” he added. “We were all fans of the show and got asked to do a song for the finale, so 2 years ago this month we got in together and wrote a song about love and football, and how it is always about the journey rather than the destination. I recorded a crowd at one of my stadium shows for it singing the final chant to keep it in the footie wibes.”

He continued: “It was up against some fantastic artists and songs in its Emmy category for Best Original Music and Lyrics, hence not thinking we had a chance in hell of winning, but thank you so much for whoever voted for it, and to Max, Foy and all the Lasso crew. I really am honoured.”

The trio’s song, performed by Sheeran, featured in the Ted Lasso series finale So Long, Farewell.

Ryder’s track ‘Fought & Lost’ was also nominated in the category, as were tracks from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Ted Lasso also ended the night with two Emmys as Sam Richardson won for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

In other Ed Sheeran news, the artist recently made a surprise appearance at The Darkness’ London gig. He played an opening set for the Suffolk band, and joined them on stage to duet ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’.

This is not the first surprise appearance Sheeran has made; last November, he starred alongside 50 Cent to play ‘Shape of You’ at the rap legend’s show.