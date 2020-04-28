Ed Sheeran refuses to furlough bar staff during coronavirus pandemic

Ed Sheeran has supported staff at his London bar by refusing to furlough them during the coronavirus crisis.

The singer is a part owner of the Notting Hill haunt Bertie Blossoms, alongside longtime manager Stuart Camp.

Despite closing its doors in March to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Sheeran and Camp have ensured that their employees – including waiters, bar staff, chefs and kitchen assistants – won’t be out of work for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

The business has turned down the chance to furlough staff using the new scheme which sees the government paying 80% of an individual’s salary, and the company having the option of paying out the additional 20%.

A representative for Sheeran told The Sun: “The business, co-owned by Ed Sheeran and Stuart Camp, is not, and will not, be accessing any government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on.”

Recent accounts for the restaurant reportedly show that the business owed creditors £1.7 million.

In contrast, figures such as Victoria Beckham has been heavily criticised for furloughing staff at her fashion label last week, despite being worth an estimated £335 million alongside husband David Beckham.

The Sun has also claimed that Sheeran donated a staggering £1 million to local charities near his Suffolk home.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Boris Johnson warned that the UK lockdown must continue in order to prevent a second spike of coronavirus.