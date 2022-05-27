Ed Sheeran releases two new songs on the ‘=’ tour edition

Ed Sheeran has released a new “tour edition” of his latest album ‘=’, which includes two brand new tracks.

The album sees the addition of nine tracks in total for this expanded version of Sheeran’s 2021 record. Two tracks – ‘I Will Remember You’ and ‘Welcome To The World’ – are totally new.

Two others, meanwhile – ‘One Life’ and ‘Penguins’ – come from the 2019 film Yesterday but have never officially been released. The musician played a version of himself in the film, alongside Himesh Patel as central character Jack Malik.

Elsewhere on the tour edition of ‘=’ are tracks like ‘Afterglow’ and previously released collaborations such as ‘The Joker And The Queen’, which features Taylor Swift; ‘Bad Habits’ with Bring Me The Horizon; and ‘Peru’ with Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML.

The album also includes his remix of ‘2Step’ with Lil Baby, which arrived earlier this year with an accompanying music video that was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine before Russia began its invasion of the country in February.

This is dropping tomorrow, comment which tracks are your favourite x pic.twitter.com/FqKD1ZQTWp — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 26, 2022

Sheeran announced at the time that all royalties from the single would be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, to support victims of the violence.

Earlier this month, Sheeran performed ‘2step’ live in Belfast for the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The star performed a pair of shows at the city’s Boucher Road Playing Fields, with footage from one of the concerts aired during the May 15 awards ceremony.

Sheeran also recently released the sixth official remix of ‘2step’, this time joining forces with Australian up-and-comer Budjerah, following other takes on it with Antytila, Ellinoora, Ultimo and 1.Cuz.

Sheeran was introduced to the artist – an R&B singer-songwriter from the coastal village of Fingal Head, New South Wales – at the 2021 ARIA Awards, where Budjerah won the gong for Breakthrough Artist.

Budjerah’s version of ‘2step’ was followed by more remixes by artists like Leto, Brazil’s Chefin, Germany’s Reezy and Ireland’s Denise Chaila.

In March, Sheeran collaborated with J Balvin on two songs – ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love’. ‘Sigue’ arrived alongside a video that shows the pair partying in a luxe hotel, while ‘Forever My Love’ comes accompanied by a black-and-white clip where Sheeran and Balvin perform the track together in the studio.