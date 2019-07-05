Ed Sheeran releases two new tracks from his upcoming ‘No.6 Collaborations’ project

His new album is out next week.

Ed Sheeran has released two new songs from his upcoming ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, which is set for release on 12 July.

One of the new tracks, ‘BLOW’ is a collaboration with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars; the other, ‘Best Part of Me’, features YEBBA.

Speaking about the new tracks, Sheeran said: “I loved making both records. Yebba is phenomenal, she’s onto massive things. Bruno, Chris and I had a lot of fun recording. Play them loud, tell your mates, enjoy.”

You can listen to both tracks below.

‘BLOW’ has been produced by Bruno Mars, while acoustic ballad ‘Best Part of Me’ has been produced by Benny Blanco, Joe Rubel and Ed Sheeran.

‘I Don’t Care’, Sheeran’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, has been the Number One single in the UK for seven weeks, so far amassing 800 million streams worldwide. The song is currently on course to land a consecutive eighth week at number 1 later today.

Sheeran is currently on a European tour, which includes seven UK dates. He plays at Live At The Haymarket on July 14, two gigs at Leeds Roundhay Park on August 16-17, and finishes the tour with a homecoming run of concerts at Ipswich Chantry Park on August 23-26.

The full tracklist for ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’ is below.

Tracklist for ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’:

‘Beautiful People’ feat Khalid

‘South Of The Border’ feat Camila Cabello & Cardi B

‘Cross Me’ feat Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock

‘Take Me Back To London’ feat Stormzy

‘Best Part Of Me’ feat Yebba

‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber

‘Antisocial’ with Travis Scott

‘Remember The Name’ feat Eminem & 50 Cent

‘Feels’ feat Young Thug & J Hus

‘Put It All On Me’ feat Ella Mai

‘Nothing On You’ feat Paulo Londra & Dave

‘I Don’t Want Your Money’ feat H.E.R

‘1000 Nights’ feat Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

‘Way To Break My Heart’ feat Skrillex

‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton