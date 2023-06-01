Ed Sheeran responds after Lewis Capaldi incites “Fuck You, Ed” chant

Ed Sheeran has issued a response after Lewis Capaldi jokingly started a “Fuck you, Ed” chant during a gig this weekend. Check out footage below.

The moment took place at Capaldi’s set at Radio One’s Big Weekend, where he got a sea of people in his audience to make a chant aimed at the ‘Shape Of You’ singer. “Ed is not here today… yeah, fuck him,” he jokingly told the crowd. “Everybody on the count of three say, ‘Fuck you, Ed.’”

The audience in Dundee happily obliged, and footage of the moment soon caught the attention of Sheeran himself, who took to his Instagram page to respond to Capaldi.

📹 teddysphotos: I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved @LewisCapaldi pic.twitter.com/uG4DBDPNBR — Ed Sheeran News (Fanpage) 💛 (@EdSheeran_EU) May 31, 2023

“I thought we were friends, Lewis. I thought we were friends you f….” Although the remainder of the sentence was bleeped out, it sounded like the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer called the artist a “fucking cunt” at the end of his video.

He also proceeded to reference one of the Scottish singer’s biggest tracks in his caption, writing: “I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved.”

The two pop stars have had a playful feud for a while now. It was brought to light back in 2022 when Capaldi appeared on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, and recalled an anecdote about the musician.

Here, he explained how he went to visit a house that Ed suggested he buy only to find out, after he closed the deal, that the place had a potent smell of cigarettes and feet that he couldn’t get rid of.

“If it does make him feel better, I will buy the house off him,” Sheeran responded at the time (via Rolling Stone), although Capaldi later joked that he never heard back on the offer, and that the singer has “burdened” his life.

“Let’s put it this way, if this album doesn’t go well, I’ve got a real issue on my hands,” Capaldi said, referencing his latest album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. “I saw Ed […] saying he was gonna buy it off me, right. I’ve been chasing that man on email — nothing. I haven’t seen him since. Ed has still burdened my life to an incredible degree.”

Elsewhere at his show this weekend, the Scottish singer surprised fans by performing a cover of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Love Story’. This marked the second time that he has performed the track at one of his shows — first playing his version of the song at a 1975 show in Newcastle this January.

In other Capaldi news, last month the singer-songwriter released his second full-length LP, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

Less than a week after it arrived, the album was reported as outselling the rest of the Official Albums Chart Top 20 combined. Reaching over 68,000 sales during that time, the album — which contained hit singles including ‘Forget Me’, ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You The Best’ — has since gone on to knock Ed Sheeran’s ‘-’ (‘Subtract’) album from the top spot.