Ed Sheeran responds to Wiley’s comments that he’s a “culture vulture”

Ed Sheeran has responded to Wiley after the Godfather of Grime accused him of being a “culture vulture”.

Last week, Wiley reignited his ongoing argument with Drake whilst also seemingly dragging both Sheeran and Nicky Minaj into the ongoing feud. Wiley called Sheeran a “pagan” before terming him and Drake “the 2 worse culture vultures on the planet.”

However, the issue dates back to Wiley sending a series of negative Tweets about Sheeran’s remix collaboration with Stormzy.

Sheeran and Stormzy unveiled ‘Take Me Back To London (remix)’ on August 22. The move appeared to irk Wiley who accused Sheeran of being a “clout chaser” by using one of the grime’s biggest stars to gain popularity.

Now, Sheeran has replied in a lengthy Twitter post. Sheeran wrote: “Dear Wiley Just wanna clear a few things up,” in a post this afternoon (September 16). You can see his full response below:

Sheeran said: “I never said no to doing a song for you after we made ‘You’ for no.5. You wanted to release ‘If I could’ the same week as my debut single on a major label and I merely asked if you could move to a week before or a week after, which you did, the song came out, and I’m still very proud of it.

“I’ve said yes to 90% of the features I’ve been personally asked for, unless I’ve been on a break or I haven’t known the artist personally. The only time I can think of that I didn’t let my name get featured on a song I was on, was on Chip’s league of my own part 2, he asked me to sing backing vocals, which [I] did, and I didn’t feel comfortable being a featured artist when I hadn’t written or performed properly on the song.”

Sheeran added: “You know I have a deep respect for the scene, and for you. I look forward to godfather 3, excited to hear it…This is the last [I’ll] say on this.”

Wiley wrote in a now deleted tweet: “Don’t come to grime if [you’re] a clout chaser and a culture vulture stay away” [via BBC Newsbeat]. He continued, using a laughing face emoji: “Anyone who uses us and our sounds are culture vultures… I’m getting my guitar and foot pedal out and I don’t wanna hear nobody moaning about nothing.”

Stormzy came to Sheeran’s defence, replying: “No Wiley you know Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can’t question that, you know I love you and respect you brother but nah don’t do that.”

Wiley’s comments were a far cry from those in 2017 when he told NME that he thought Sheeran should be given the Godlike Genius award. “He’s a Godlike Genius, he’s a mate, but more importantly he’s a great musician,” he said.