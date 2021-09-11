Ed Sheeran says he once took Taylor Swift to his local pub and nobody noticed

Ed Sheeran has revealed he once took Taylor Swift to his local pub for a drink but nobody noticed the ‘Folklore’ singer-songwriter.

Speaking in a new interview, the ‘Bad Habits’ singer talked about how he’s taken a few famous friends to his local, The Station in Framlingham, Suffolk, including Swift and Stormzy.

“I took Stormzy to my local pub and it was one of those ones where the locals were trying to be funny with him but it just ended up being like, ‘Oh no, can you not say that please,'” Sheeran told Jordan and Perri on KISS Breakfast.

He continued: “I took Taylor there once, but when I took Taylor no one really clocked who it was, it was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, ‘Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week?'”

Sheeran, who yesterday (September 10) released ‘Shivers’, another new track from his forthcoming album, also talked about the pressure he faces when it comes to releasing new music when there are so many popular new artists around.

“If you’re an artist coming out with new music and there’s a song like ‘Good 4 U’, Olivia Rodrigo or even like Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, like when you’re coming out with new music and there’s a song that’s streaming four times the amount of the No2 song…” he began.

“You have to basically do better than everyone else and then better than the person that is doing better than everyone else.

“I looked at that and I was like, I’ll be happy if it [‘Bad Habits’] goes Top 10. Thankfully did a bit better, but you can never take these things for granted.”

Meanwhile, Elton John has revealed that Sheeran bought him a “giant marble penis” for his birthday earlier this year.

Speaking on Hit 109.9’s Carrie And Tommy Show, John, who has been a friend of Sheeran’s for years and managed him during the early stages of his career, said that the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker gifted him the phallic statue for his 74th birthday in March.