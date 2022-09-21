Ed Sheeran says he owes his success to the late Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran has paid fresh tribute to Jamal Edwards, saying he owes his success to his late friend and collaborator.

The SBTV founder and DJ died in Acton, west London on February 20. He was 31 years old. Last month, a coroner ruled that his death was a result of a cardiac arrest due to taking cocaine.

Edwards was an early champion of Sheeran’s music through his SBTV YouTube channel, which he launched from his bedroom in 2006. The singer-songwriter performed ‘You Need Me, I Dont Need You’ on SBTV in 2010, prior to the release of his debut album ‘+’ the following year.

That live appearance caught the attention of Sheeran’s now-manager Stuart Camp, and is how the star was discovered by his label, Atlantic.

Sheeran and Edwards remained close friends throughout the years, and had been due to collaborate on the video for the former’s 2022 track with Russ, ‘Are You Entertained’. In July, Sheeran said he felt “proud” to have brought Edwards’ “vision to life” with the finished clip.

Speaking at a memorial for Edwards yesterday (September 20), Sheeran explained: “I really don’t think I would have been given the opportunities that I was given had it not been for Jamal putting his arm around me [via the BBC].