Ed Sheeran says his addictive personality made him binge food until he was sick

Ed Sheeran has opened up on how his addictive personality made him binge on junk food and alcohol until he was sick.

The singer spoke about his personal battles in a new chat with an American self-help book publisher, reports The Sun.

During the interview, Ed revealed he was reading Elton John’s autobiography when he began to notice parallels between their lives.

Advertisement

He said: “He [Elton] would be like, ‘I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four fucking desserts until I throw it up’, and I was like, “I’ve done that before”…

“I’m covered in tattoos and I kind of don’t do things by halves so if I’m gonna drink, I see no point in having a glass of wine. I’d rather have two bottles.”

The singer praised his wife Cherry for helping him to change his lifestyle and make healthy choices.

He also reflected on the loneliness of touring, and said his 180-date tour to promote 2014’s ‘X’ proved among his toughest moments.

“It’s all fun and games at the start, then it starts getting just sad. So I think that’s probably the lowest that I’ve been and I kind of ballooned,” he said.

Advertisement

“I felt, ‘What was the point?’ In a dark way, like, ‘Why am I around? What is the point?’

Describing his current hobbies, Ed added: ” I finished my tour and then I was like, ‘I should probably try and find something else to give me happiness that isn’t my work’.

“I bought 30 canvases and I painted a canvas a day for 30 days. I guess it’s kind of Jackson Pollocky. “I bought house paint and then I would just layer it up by flicking it.”

Earlier this year, Sheeran was praised after he donated £170,000 to his former school to provide key equipment for students.

The singer attended Thomas Mills School in Framlingham, Suffolk and is said to have donated the huge sum in a bid to help other pupils achieve success.

The donations, which have been made over a two-year period via the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, reportedly helped the school to purchase items such as MacBooks, cameras and a photography darkroom.

For help and advice on mental health: