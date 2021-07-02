Ed Sheeran scores 10th UK Number One single with ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran has scored his 10th UK Number One single with his comeback track ‘Bad Habits’.

The pop wunderkind’s new track, which arrived last week (June 25), debuted at the top spot with over 92,000 chart sales, which were helped on with 8.7million streams.

The chart-topper gives Sheeran his 10th UK Number One, making him only the ninth act in Official Charts history to rack up 10 or more. He joins Calvin Harris and Eminem who also have 10 UK Number One singles to their name so far.

The only artists to have more than 10 are Take That (12), Madonna (13), Cliff Richard and Westlife (14), The Beatles (17), and Elvis Presley (21).

‘Bad Habits’ – which is Sheeran’s first solo single almost four years – was the only new release to land inside the Top Five this week. The rest of the chart includes: Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Good 4 U’ (Two), The Weeknd‘s ‘Save Your Tears’ (Three), Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix‘s ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ (Four), and Måneskin‘s ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ (Five).

“I want to say thank you so much to everyone that made this happen,” Sheeran said of the achievement. “I’ve been away for such a long time and I really, really don’t take this for granted, this is an amazing thing. Thank you for making me feel the love.”

He added: “Hopefully next week it will be knocked off the Number One spot by ‘Three Lions’ because we’re going to win the Euros. It’s coming home!”

See Sheeran’s acceptance speech below:

‘Bad Habits’ is the third single to debut at Number One on the UK charts this year, following Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ in January and Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ in April.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat has claimed two new entries in this week’s chart following the release of her new album ‘Planet Her’. Doja’s collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘You Right’, opens at Nine, while ‘Ain’t Shit’ enters at 29.

Calvin Harris’ ‘By Your Side’ featuring Tom Grennan moved up one place to Number 10, earning the producer his 27th Top 10 and Grennan his third.

On the Official Albums Chart, Jack Savoretti earned his second Number One with ‘Europiana’.

The singer-songwriter’s seventh album took the top spot with a total of 21,000 chart sales, with 82 per cent of that figure being physical purchases on CD and vinyl. It marks Savoretti’s second UK chart-topper, following 2019’s ‘Singing To Strangers’.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ dropped one spot to Number Two, but is still the most-streamed album in the country. Doja Cat landed at Three with ‘Planet Her’; Tyler, The Creator‘s surprise album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ debuted at Four; and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Future Nostalgia’ holds at Number Five.

