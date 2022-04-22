Ed Sheeran shares Lil Baby remix of ‘2step’, with royalties going to Ukraine relief

Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Lil Baby to share a new remix of ‘2step’ – watch the video below.

The original track appeared on Sheeran’s fifth studio album ‘=’, which was released last year. This new version has arrived with an accompanying music video that was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine before Russia began its invasion of the country in February.

Sheeran has announced that all royalties from the record will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, to support victims of the violence.

Advertisement

The singer said in a press statement: “I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x”

The Ukrainian production company behind the clip, Radioaktivefilm, added: “This video really reminds us of the best of times; it was the last video we did before our world fell apart. Watching it gives us some normality and happiness, and we hope you enjoy this video as much as we do right now.”

Sheeran also took part in the Concert For Ukraine, which aired on ITV in March in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The concert raised over £12million, with the figure expected to keep rising. It was expected to bring in around £3million in funds.

Multiple figures in the music industry have taken part in initiatives to support the people of Ukraine in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Sonic Youth shared a live album on their Bandcamp, featuring a set recorded in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 14, 1989, to benefit World Central Kitchen.

Advertisement

Pink Floyd also released their first new music in decades to aid the relief effort in Ukraine. Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, performed ‘Imagine’ for the first time to help raise money for Ukraine. The cover was done as part Stand Up For Ukraine campaign, a global fund-raising effort broadcast from Warsaw, Poland.

Portishead, IDLES and Billy Nomates have been announced for a special War Child concert in Bristol, taking place at the city’s O2 Academy on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2).

All donations will help the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, while matched funding from the UK government will go to Yemen, where millions of children are also in need of protection from conflict. Ticket details can be found here.