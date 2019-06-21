Ed Sheeran shares the video for ‘Cross Me’, a collaboration with Chance The Rapper

From his star-studded 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'

Ed Sheeran has shared the video for his new single ‘Cross Me’, which features Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock, taken from his upcoming album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’.

The clip makes use of motion capture technology and features a dancer morphing into Sheeran, Chance, and PnB Rock, as well as dancing scissors, an acrobatic gold statue and more.

It’s the second track to be shared from the star-studded record. Back in May, Sheeran revealed ‘I Don’t Care’, which saw him join forces with Justin Bieber for the first time since 2015.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Sheeran revealed the full tracklisting for the record, which is out on July 12, will include massive names like Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex and Stormzy. One song, ‘Remember The Name’, will boast contributions from both Eminem and 50 Cent.

The full tracklisting for ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ is as follows:



‘Beautiful People’ feat. Khalid

‘South Of The Border’ feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B

‘Cross Me’ feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock

‘Take Me Back To London’ feat. Stormzy

‘Best Part Of Me’ feat. Yebba

‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber

‘Antisocial’ with Travis Scott

‘Remember The Name’ feat. Eminem and 50 Cent

‘Feels’ feat. Young Thug and J Hus

‘Put It All On Me’ feat. Ella Mai

‘Nothing On You’ feat. Paulo Londra and Dave

‘I Don’t Want Your Money’ feat. H.E.R.

‘1000 Nights’ feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

‘Way To Break My Heart’ feat. Skrillex

‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Sheeran revealed he was launching his own tomato ketchup in collaboration with Heinz. Dubbed “Edchup”, the bottle features a smiling tomato with the star’s face on.

The singer-songwriter will bring his world tour to the UK for six outdoor shows in August, featuring two gigs in Leeds’ Roundhay Park and four at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.