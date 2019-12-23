News Music News

Ed Sheeran shed four stone after being targeted by fat-shaming trolls

His friends used to call him "Two Dinners Teddy"

Will Lavin
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran was labelled "Two Dinners Teddy" by his friends. CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he lost four stone in weight after being targeted by trolls who labelled him fat.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer said that the extra weight was down to him living a poor lifestyle that involved fatty foods, drinking, and no exercise.

Speaking on the marathon running-themed Behind the Medal podcast, he revealed that he dropped from 16 to 12 stone by replacing beer with vodka and taking up running and cycling to stay in shape.

“My problem was I’d go to the pub, have bangers and mash, a pie, maybe a pudding and then loads of pints. And then not exercise,” he said. “My friends used to call me Two Dinners Teddy. On tour, it’s very easy to drink every single day because there’s always someone visiting.

Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Sziget Festival
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Getty

“I had to make a real effort on the tour. I’m 12 stone now. I started running. I’ve got into cycling as well.”

His weight gain was a reason he didn’t appear in some of his first big music videos, he revealed.

“I was the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber and all these people who had six-packs and I was kind of like, ‘Oh, should I look like this?'”

Sheeran added that he thought anyone pointing out insecurities in others was probably quite insecure to do so, speculating that a lot of the online trolls who had called him fat may well have weight problems themselves.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has released a new music video which sees him seemingly confirming when he married wife Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran’s video for ‘Put It All On Me’, a collaboration with Ella Mai, sees him telling the love stories of couples from across the globe.

