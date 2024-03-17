NewsMusic News

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi during concert in Mumbai

He duetted with Diljit Dosanjh on a version of the Indian star's song 'Lover'

By Max Pilley
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran sang in Punjabi for the first time during his show in Mumbai last night (March 16), alongside the Indian popstar Diljit Dosanjh. 

Sheeran was playing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in the Indian city, where he invited Dosanjh on stage with him to sing the latter’s song ‘Lover’. 

The ‘Shape of You’ singer sang his lines in Punjabi, receiving cheers from the crowd. Check out the clip below: 

“Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!” Sheeran posted on Instagram after the show. 

Sheeran has been flying between Asia and the UK every week during the Asian leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour, which wrapped up with the Mumbai date last night. 

Dosanjh, a major star in his home country, has also collaborated with Sia in the past, releasing the collaborative single ‘Hass Hass’. 

See some reactions to the Sheeran/Dosanjh collaboration below: 

In other Sheeran news, it was recently revealed that he treated his parents and wife to a private three-hour visit to Paris’ Louvre museum

His father John recalled: “Imogen and I went to Paris to see Edward perform at the Global Citizen gig in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was extraordinary enough,” he said in the interview, “He then surprised us on Sunday evening by taking us with his wife Cherry to the Louvre. I think it was his way of saying thank you to us.” 

Elsewhere, Rick Astley recently performed covers of Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, as well as Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Driver’s Licence’ during his recent appearance in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room. 

A list of the UK’s highest tax payers has also been published, including famous faces such as Sheeran and JK Rowling

