Ed Sheeran hangs out with Snoop Dogg and Russell Crowe in Melbourne

Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg and Russell Crowe have been pictured hanging out together in Melbourne, Australia.

Last week, Sheeran played two consecutive nights at Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of his 2023 ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Australia and New Zealand tour (March 2, 3). Snoop, meanwhile, is Down Under for a run of ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ headline shows.

Images and footage have since emerged of the two artists partying backstage at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday night (March 4) after Snoop performed the first of two gigs at the venue (via Joe).

The pair were with actor Crowe next to two tables filled with Red Solo Cups, a glass of green buds, numerous burned out rolled cigarettes and a what appears to be Snoop’s setlist.

In a 30-second video, Snoop jokes that Sheeran will be stealing “all your drink” and “smoking all your weed”. He also presents the singer-songwriter with what looks like a logo chain from his Death Row Records jewellery line (the item is worth £5,300).

Anyway, here's Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg and Russell Crowe for no reason. pic.twitter.com/zQLnpAGAK4 — Benny 'Hot Stuff' Rollins (@citizenkawala) March 5, 2023

Ed esteve no show do Snoop Dogg em Melbourne. 📸 snoopdogg pic.twitter.com/sWPBzc3SuS — Ed Sheeran Brasil (@EdSheeranBrCom) March 4, 2023

Late last year, Snoop responded to the claim that he smokes around 75-100 blunts a day. It came after the star’s personal blunt roller Renegade Piranha said that she’d rolled “over 450,000 joints” for Snoop since taking the job.

Ed Sheeran announced his fifth studio album ‘-‘ (‘Subtract’) last week, and is due to embark on a UK and European arena tour later this month.

Per a press release, ‘-‘ is an acoustic-driven record that serves as the “last in [Sheeran’s] decade-spanning mathematical album era”. It’s due to come out on May 5 via Asylum/Atlantic (pre-order/pre-save here).

Aaron Dessner of The National worked with Sheeran on writing and production for the upcoming LP. He recently opened up about the experience, saying: “I couldn’t be more proud of this record and the vulnerability and honesty Ed showed in making these songs with me.”