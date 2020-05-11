Ed Sheeran surprises primary school students with lockdown music lesson

Ed Sheeran has surprised primary school students with a music lesson in lockdown, delivered via video-call.

The singer reportedly took part in a zoom call as a surprise for students at Ecclesbourne Primary School in Thornton Heath, South London, organised by the school’s music director Timothy Spoerer.

According to The Sun, Ed took part in a Q&A with the class and taught them how to play guitar, while also reflecting on his own time at school.

The singer told pupils he thought he was an “idiot” because he “wasn’t very smart” during his time in the classroom.

Ed said: “I basically wasn’t very smart at school, I thought I was an idiot for a very long time. I couldn’t do maths, science and English and I was told to be successful in life, you had to do those things.

“I loved playing music, that’s what made me happiest. My dad always said to me, if you want to be a musician, work really hard at it.”

He also opened up about his self-imposed hiatus from music and admitted he won’t be releasing any music until next year while he embraces family life.

Ed’s latest lockdown activity comes after he was widely praised for refusing to furlough staff at his London bar and restaurant.

The singer is a part owner of the Notting Hill haunt Bertie Blossoms, alongside longtime manager Stuart Camp.

Despite closing its doors in March to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Sheeran and Camp have ensured that their employees – including waiters, bar staff, chefs and kitchen assistants – won’t be out of work for the foreseeable future.

The business has turned down the chance to furlough staff using the new scheme which sees the government paying 80% of an individual’s salary, and the company having the option of paying out the additional 20%.