Ed Sheeran surprises viral subway singer with impromptu duet

Ed Sheeran was recently spotted joining viral subway singer Mike Yung in an impromptu surprise duet of his song ‘Eyes Closed’.

In a video captured by @subwaycreatures on Instagram, former America’s Got Talent contestant and subway singer Yung is seen standing on a subway platform belting the first lines to the song. Sheeran then appeared behind him and begins to sing along.

The two shared an embrace with Yung telling Sheeran, “You’re the man.” Yung then finished the song with Sheeran harmonising along, before the busker expressed his excitement by saying: “Oh wow! You just made my day.”

The video ended with Sheeran gifting the singer free tickets to his show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans took to the comment section of the post, excited that an interaction like this could happen in a subway platform. One comment read: “I Would never expect to see Ed Sheeran at Church Ave.”

Yung is no stranger to covering the pop star’s hits. His 2017 cover ‘Thinking Out Loud’ has more than 5.9 million views on YouTube. He was also a contestant on season 12 of America’s Got Talent where he made it to the semi-finals.

‘Eyes Closed’ is the lead single from Sheeran’s forthcoming album ‘-‘. The album is the final instalment in the singer’s decade-long mathematical album era, which is set to arrive May 5 via Atlantic.

This is not the first time Sheeran has surprised a fan. Last month, the singer invited a fan who covered his songs on YouTube to perform ‘The A Team’ at his show in London.

In other news, the singer recently revealed that one of the key inspirations behind his new album is the “unbreakable bond” he has with his wife. It has been described as an acoustic-driven record that was written and rewritten against a backdrop of personal turmoil.

Sheeran also recently shared that he doesn’t see the point in music critics and revealed that Jay-Z “respectfully passed” on featuring on the singer’s massive hit single ‘Shape Of You’.