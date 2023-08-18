Ed Sheeran teases “Autumn” album, with new music coming very soon

Ed Sheeran has teased a new album about the season of autumn, with new music set to be released next week.

The singer’s most recent album ‘-‘ (‘Subtract)’ came out earlier this year, and another could be set to follow it very soon.

After teasing that “Autumn is coming” on Instagram, Sheeran then shared a spoof infomercial online, which advertised “damper hampers” for the upcoming season.

He also then shared a phone number (+1 917 909 4498), which plays a message from “Gingerbread Man Records,” saying that all the hampers are sold out, but that more will be stocked on August 24, a potential release date for new music.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM about the album, Sheeran said: “It’s an album about autumn. I kind of have no expectations for it.

“I made it whilst — there was the album I was trying to make, and then ‘–’ (‘Subtract’) happened. So I finished over the last year.”

Elsewhere, Sheeran says that he won’t be headlining a Super Bowl Halftime performance on his own.

Speaking to Cohen in the same interview, Sheeran was asked if he would ever want to perform at the Super Bowl. Sheeran said: “There was a conversation awhile ago, I think it was when Coldplay did it – of me going on to play ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and I think that would be the only way I would do it is if I were joining someone else.”

Ed Sheeran went on to point out past grand performances from Prince, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and The Weeknd as the standard for these shows.

“Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah. I just can’t, that’s not me,” he continued. “I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.