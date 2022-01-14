Ed Sheeran “to build a burial chamber” on £4million estate

Ed Sheeran has submitted proposals to build a burial chamber under a private church on his Suffolk estate.

The plans for the boat-shaped church, described as a “place of retreat for contemplation and prayer”, have been approved but Sheeran wants to amend it to include the burial space, according to The Times.

The proposals, submitted to Dennington parish council in December, show that the 2.7m by 1.8m plot, roughly the size of a double grave, would be at the back of the building, underneath a slab in the floor.

His main property, dubbed “Sheeranville”, is a 16-acre estate near Framlingham, Suffolk, worth a reported £3.7m, which he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica.

It includes the main house, Wynneys Hall, which he bought in 2012, along with three adjacent houses.