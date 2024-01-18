Ed Sheeran to fly between Asia and UK every week of upcoming tour

It has been revealed that Ed Sheeran will be flying between Asia and the UK every week during the Asian leg of his tour.

Sheeran is set to kick off the Asian leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour later this month. The first two shows will take place in Japan, before heading to Taiwan and Southeast Asia in February. The singer will also play shows in Indonesia and The Philippines in early March, before wrapping things up with a sole show in India.

Tour promoter AEG Asia has also announced that fellow English singer-songwriter Calum Scott will join Sheeran on the Asia tour dates. The ‘Give Me Love’ singer has decided to make regular trips back to the UK to be with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters.

According to Scott, who told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column (per Music News): “[Sheeran’s] coming and going back home from Asia to be able to see his kids every week. He’s a really family and friends-driven kind of artist. That’s unreal jet lag though. I don’t know how he’ll cope with it – a lot of meltonin!”

This made Scott reflect on his own family life, and his goal of meeting his future partner. “Travelling around the world I have more chance of meeting my life-long partner than I have sitting in my front room on my sofa in my parts watching ‘Friends’ reruns,” he said.

He continued: “I want to be a dad. It would be nice to share that family adventure with someone significant.”

In other news, Sheeran recently reacted to the win of his first-ever Emmy, saying he “was not expecting” to take home the award.

The singer-songwriter was announced as the winner of the Emmy in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category, thanks to the track he wrote for the TV show Ted Lasso.

“We won an Emmy last night,” Sheeran wrote, addressing the victory on social media. “I was not expecting to win at all, it was a real real surprise waking up to the news, I wish I had been there but I’m just about to kick off the Asia tour so had to be elsewhere sadly.”