Ed Sheeran to perform new single at TikTok UEFA livestream event

Ed Sheeran has today (June 4) announced that he will be performing at TikTok‘s UEFA Euro 2020 event.

The gig, which will only be available to stream via Sheeran’s TikTok channel, will be filmed at Ipswich Town football club on June 25.

The concert will be streamed from Ipswich at 9pm BST and will be free-to-view on TikTok. It will also be shown again on June 26 and July 9 for global audiences.

As reported in MusicWeek, the event will be the “the very first performance of Ed’s forthcoming new single, as well as a number of classic tracks for his global fans”.

Speaking about the event, Sheeran said: “Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on June 25.”

Head of music operations UK at TikTok, Paul Hourican, added: “We are honoured to play host to Ed Sheeran for this very special gig during the UEFA European Championships.

“He is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, a truly groundbreaking live performer and I know this moment is going to be truly special for the global TikTok community.”

Recently, Sheeran give some hints at what his next era of music might be like.

“I’m using a band for the first time and it feels like the next stage,” he told BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North. “I’ve done band stuff before but only at the request of TV shows.”

The musician explained that he’s “done the loop pedal thing for 15 years” and wanted to try something different. “What I felt were the weakest bits of the tour were some of the songs that needed a band,” he said.

Having released the song ‘Afterglow’ in December 2020, Sheeran told fans in February that he’d return with his fourth album at some point “later this year”.