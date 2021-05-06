Ed Sheeran to sponsor Ipswich Town kits next season

Ed Sheeran has been revealed as the shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town’s kits next season.

The Suffolk-based pop giant has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the League One outfit’s kits after shelling out an undisclosed figure that is described as a “significant investment”.

The cryptic logo on the shirts could also hint at new material, with a series of mathematical symbols featuring alongside the word “tour”.

Advertisement

“The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,“ Sheeran said of his involvement with the Tractor Boys.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again. ”

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself. Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!”

Sheeran has previously released the solo albums ‘Plus’, ‘Multiply’ and ‘Divide’, but fans have speculated that the presence of minus and equals symbols on the new logo could be a hint at upcoming material.

“All will be revealed in time,” Sheeran said of the mysterious logo.

Advertisement

He teamed up with the club before in 2019 to debut Ipswich shirts printed with his ‘Divide’ logo, which were on sale during his series of concerts at the town’s Chantry Park.

The singer is expected to make his return later this year after he was spotted filming a new music video last month.

Having been on hiatus from music for the last 18 months, he was spotted in Catford, South East London filming scenes for what was thought to be a music video on top of Catford Shopping Centre.

As reported in The Sun, Sheeran was dressed as a vampire for part of the video, with extras dressed as zombies and ghouls joining him for the shoot.

He also teased back in February that he’ll return at some point in 2021 to deliver his fourth album.

Marking his 30th birthday on Instagram, he wrote: “30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved. Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar, poor bloke.”

He added: “I’ll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then.”

Elsewhere, Sheeran was confirmed earlier today as being among the performers for BBC Radio 1’s virtual Big Weekend later this month.