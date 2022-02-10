Ed Sheeran to write a song with Bring Me The Horizon

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s set to enter the studio with Bring Me The Horizon.

On Tuesday night (February 8), Sheeran teamed up with the metal group for a reworked version of his 2021 track ‘Bad Habits’ to open the BRIT Awards 2022.

Speaking to The Daily Star (via The List), Sheeran said that getting to perform with Bring Me The Horizon was “a dream” and they’re now “going to write a song together”.

“I got in touch with [Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch – I’ve been a fan for a long time,” he said. “Oddly enough, that’s the kind of music I grew up listening to.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran said: “’Bad Habits’ would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there [at the BRITs] and playing it normally. The song is EDM, and [Bring Me The Horizon have] took it and made it a whole new thing. I was just like, ‘You know what, these guitars are going to be great’.”

“It was a week’s turnaround – we emailed each other two weeks ago, recorded it a week ago and rehearsed it three days ago,” continued the pop star, seemingly confirming that a studio recording of the track exists.

It’s not the first time that Sheeran has spoken about a heavy metal collaboration either. Cradle Of Filth’s Dani Filth hinted at a future collaboration with the singer after Sheeran revealed that he was “really into death metal as a kid”.

“I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun,” said Filth. “I think it’d be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously to his public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy’, and to my public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works.”

Bring Me The Horizon will perform the closing set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Bring Me The Horizon will perform the closing set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The wildest night in music will return to London's O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2

“To be honest we’re surprised we’ve even been asked back at all!” said Sykes. “What a huge honour it is to be asked to close the prestigious NME Awards show, we’re literally buzzing.”