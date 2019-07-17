Watch Ed Sheeran join Travis Scott in London to perform ‘Antisocial’

The 'Astroworld' tour hit the UK last night

Travis Scott surprised fans in London last night by bringing Ed Sheeran on stage to perform their new joint single ‘Antisocial’. Check out fan-shot footage below.

The rapper’s ‘Astroworld’ tour touched down in the UK last night (July 16) for a one-off show at London’s O2 Arena. Scott performed a 27-track set at the venue, which included cuts from his acclaimed 2018 album.

Towards the end of the show, Sheeran joined Scott on a colourfully-lit stage to perform their new collaboration live for the first time. One fan described the moment as “unreal” while another hailed Sheeran’s “amazing” vocals.

‘Antisocial’ appears on Sheeran’s new album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, which also features guest spots from the likes of Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Stormzy, and Eminem.

Last week, the Travis Scott-featuring song’s official video was shared online — featuring the two artists exploring classic film sets from the past.

In a track-by-track review of the new LP, NME said of ‘Antisocial’: “Sheeran shows a slightly darker side on this trap-influenced collaboration with Travis Scott. “On something, on something, on something, I wanna riot,” he sings, presumably implying he’s fuelling this particular night out with more than a packet of crisps and a pint. It’s not entirely convincing, but you won’t care when the killer chorus hits.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran is scheduled to play a series of UK live dates next month to wrap up his extensive European tour. He’ll perform two gigs at Leeds Roundhay Park on August 16-17, before ending with a homecoming run of concerts at Ipswich’s Chantry Park on August 23-26.