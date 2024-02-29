Ed Sheeran treated parents to three-hour private visit to the Louvre

It has been revealed that Ed Sheeran treated his parents and wife to a private three-hour visit to Paris’ Louvre museum.

Per BBC, Sheeran’s father and Retired art curator John shared in an interview to promote a fundraising event for Ipswich Art Society’s Young Artists’ Fund that the 2021 private visit to the famous museum was his son’s “way of saying thank you to us”, and described it as an “unforgettable experience”. He added that the viewing was “the only time I’ve been able to study the Mona Lisa without the crowds”.

“Imogen and I went to Paris to see Edward perform at the Global Citizen gig in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was extraordinary enough,” he said in the interview, “He then surprised us on Sunday evening by taking us with his wife Cherry to the Louvre. I think it was his way of saying thank you to us.”

Ed played as part of Global Citizen Live, an event created to raise awareness of poverty, climate change and the need for coronavirus vaccines worldwide that year. Other acts that performed alongside the ‘Autumn Leaves’ singer that year were Elton John, the Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy.

John then went on to share a similar moment he and his wife had with their other son, composer Matthew Sheeran, at Westminster Abbey.

“We sat next to him listening to the full choir singing an anthem composed by him,” he said. “It was commissioned for a service of celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the Arts Society. Matthew was inspired to write the choral piece by an early Italian Renaissance painting which he’d seen at the Courtauld Galleries in London. It was a true full-circle moment.”

