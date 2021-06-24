England’s Euro 2020 squad have been treated to a private performance from Ed Sheeran as they begin preparations for next week’s crunch tie against Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s men were serenaded by the pop icon at their St George’s Park HQ as they enjoyed their only day off during the tournament.

According to The Telegraph, Sheeran delivered an outdoor acoustic performance at the Staffordshire base, with players sat around him after receiving permission to be part of the squad bubble.

Advertisement

Others, however, are said to have enjoyed a round of golf at the JCB Golf and Country Club in nearby Uttoxeter.

It’s said that players were “thrilled” with the impromptu gig, which went some way in making up for being unable to see their families due to Covid-19 safety measures.

Sheeran is also known for his love of football, having recently announced that he will sponsor the shirts of his boyhood club, Ipswich Town, next season.

Having shelled out an undisclosed figure described as a “significant investment”, the shirts now feature a series of mathematical symbols featuring alongside the word “tour”.

“The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,“ Sheeran said of his involvement with the Tractor Boys.

Advertisement

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again. ”

He teamed up with the club before in 2019 to debut Ipswich shirts printed with his ‘Divide’ logo, which were on sale during his series of concerts at the town’s Chantry Park.

Tomorrow (June 25) will also see Sheeran unveil his comeback single ‘Bad Habits’. It marks his first solo record since ‘Happier’ in 2018.