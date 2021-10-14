Ed Sheeran wants Elton John to knock him off the top of the UK singles chart

Ed Sheeran has asked for people in the UK to help Elton John knock him off the top of the singles chart this week.

Sheeran has occupied the top spot in the UK for the past 15 weeks, firstly with his comeback single ‘Bad Habits’ and more recently with his latest track ‘Shivers’.

The latest update from the Official Charts Company earlier this week revealed that John and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Cold Heart’ (PNAU remix) is on course to end Sheeran’s long reign at the top of the UK singles chart.

Advertisement

Sheeran himself has now backed John to secure his eighth UK number one single this week, writing on Instagram this afternoon (October 14): “Elton John is so close to knocking me off the #1 spot in the U.K.

“It will be his first number one in almost 20 years and I really want it to happen.”

Sheeran added: “Please go buy/stream/download ‘Cold Heart’ with Dua Lipa now. 15 weeks at #1 was more than I ever expected anyway, love you all.

“Who doesn’t wanna be knocked off by Elton anyway?”

Advertisement

John, who set a new UK charts record recently after ‘Cold Heart’ entered the top 10, is set to team up with Sheeran for a joint Christmas single this year.

“Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day,” Sheeran told the Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 earlier this month. “He said, ‘‘Step Into Christmas’ is number six in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?'”

Of what to expect from the song, Sheeran said: “It’s just me and him. It’s great.”