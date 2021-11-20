Ed Sheeran, Yungblud and more join all-star charity Fleetwood Mac cover

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have led a huge all-star charity cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Everywhere’, featuring Ed Sheeran, Yungblud and more.

Recorded for BBC Children In Need, the cover sees Anne-Marie and Horan leading the cover of the 1987 track, with an all-star backing band.

Also joining the band alongside Yungblud and Sheeran were Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Griff.

The video for the cover version sees studio footage of the track being recorded, with Yungblud taking bass duties, Griff on keyboards, Capaldi on tambourine and Sheeran on acoustic guitar.

Watch the version below:

Last year, BBC Radio 1 organised another all-star cover version during the coronavirus pandemic.

Released last April during the first lockdown, a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ was recorded by the ‘Live Lounge Allstars’, which saw a host of famous artists all remotely sending in their contributions to form one collaborative version of ‘Times Like These’.

The performance features the likes of Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Sigrid, Royal Blood and Dave Grohl himself.

“The response has been incredible and I wanted to thank you all for your support,” Grohl wrote after the cover was shared. “When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears – that’s how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.”

At last month’s Out Out! Live 2021 event for Radio 1 at London’s Wembley Arena, the ‘Times Like These’ cover was revived, with Sam Fender, Sigrid, Griff, Biffy Clyro and more teaming up to perform a version of the track.