Ed Sheeran’s wife recalls him writing “seven songs in four hours” after her cancer diagnosis

Ed Sheeran‘s wife Cherry Seaborn has revealed that the singer wrote “seven songs in four hours” after learning of her cancer diagnosis.

Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour last year while she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

As reported by Metro, a scene in Sheeran’s upcoming Disney+ documentary series The Sum Of It All sees Seaborn discussing her husband’s response to the news.

She said: “We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours.

“Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and for Ed, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.”

Sheeran has previously said that his new songs, many of which make up his upcoming album ‘-‘ (Subtract), out May 5, are based on the “unbreakable” bond he formed with Seaborn through her illness.

During his Eventim Apollo show in London in late March, Sheeran told the crowd: “My dad said to me when I got married, ‘You will not know what real love and marriage is until there’s death and real sickness’. He said that because that happened when he first married my mum. There was real, real grief that happened in the family and real, real sickness that ended up in grief that they had to go through.”

Meanwhile, the musician is currently defending himself during an ongoing plagiarism trial that sees him accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his track ‘Thinking Out Loud’. This week, lawyers claimed that Sheeran “confessed” to copying the track after mashing the two songs together during a live show.

Laughter reportedly broke out in the trail after the court was played an AI version of Marvin Gaye’s song ‘Let’s Get It On’.