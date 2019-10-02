Eddie & The Hot Rods’ Barrie Masters has died

"A blast of primal energy"

Eddie & The Hot Rods have issued a statement after the “sudden” death of frontman Barrie Masters. Tributes have since flooded in.

The pub rock legends took to Twitter to share the news and pay tribute to their “legendary” singer.

“It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of the legendary Barrie Masters,” said the band. “As you can expect, this sudden news is a huge shock to the band and family. We welcome tributes posted to our Facebook and Twitter sites which will be passed on to Barrie’s family.”

Masters’ cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 63-years-old.

A number of fans, friends and fellow musicians have since taken to social media to pay tribute. Writer Jon Savage hailed his work as “a blast of primal energy”.

Formed in Essex in 1975, the pub rock veterans released nine albums together and were best known for their 1977 top 10 hit ‘Do Anything You Wanna Do’. Masters was the only constant member of the band’s various line-ups following their split and reformation in 1981.

Their last album was ’35 Years Of Teenage Depression’, marking the anniversary of their classic debut by re-recording the tracks with the current line-up.

The band were renowned for their raucous live shows, and even helped break the Sex Pistols after the punk legends supported them for their first ever gig.