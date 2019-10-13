Eddie Van Halen reportedly undergoing surgery for throat cancer

The icon previously contracted tongue cancer 20 years ago

Eddie Van Halen is reportedly undergoing surgery for throat cancer.

It comes 20 years after the guitar icon had treatment for tongue cancer.

After being given the all-clear from the initial diagnosis – which Van Halen says was brought on by having metal guitar picks in his mouth while performing gigs – in 2002, TMZ now report that the guitarist has been undergoing radiation treatment for throat cancer for the last five years.

The report states that the treatment process has been largely effective, helping Van Halen keep the “disease in check”.

Van Halen last performed together in 2015, and last week David Lee Roth said that the band were “finished”.

Speaking on Detroit radio station WRIF, Roth said: “I think Van Halen’s finished and this [solo project] is the next phase,” he replied.

“I’ve inherited the band de facto — whatever that means,” he continued. “I think it means if you inherit it, carry this proudly. Van Halen isn’t gonna be coming back in the fashion that you know.”

Roth then said that Eddie Van Halen has “got his own story to tell” and that it’s “not mine to tell it”.

Then, when asked about Eddie’s reported health issues, Roth responded: “I hear all the same rumours that you do and it’s not my place to guess.”