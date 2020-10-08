Eddie Van Halen’s widow shares emotional tribute: ‘My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces’

Eddie Van Halen‘s widow has shared an emotional tribute to her late husband.

Janie Liszewski, the legendary Van Halen guitarist’s wife of 11 years, took to Instagram to pay her respects following his death from cancer on Tuesday (October 6).

She wrote: “My husband, my love, my Peep, my heat and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many many tears or feel such incredible sadness.

“Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.”

It comes after an outpouring of grief from the rock world with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Muse, Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea, Gene Simmons of KISS, AC/DC’s Angus Young and Lenny Kravitz all paying their respects to Van Halen.

Fans also paid tribute to the late guitarist’s work on Michael Jackson‘s classic 1982 hit ‘Beat It’.

Van Halen had been battling cancer after being first being diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000. He blamed his illness on metal guitar picks that he used to hold in the same spot in his mouth.