Eddie Vedder ejects fan from Pearl Jam gig for fighting: “No violence allowed”

A Pearl Jam fan was kicked out of the band’s Zurich gig by frontman Eddie Vedder for starting a fight with another attendee.

The Seattle band were playing the Hallenstadion venue in the Swiss city as part of their UK and European tour.

As reported by Rock Feed, during the band’s performance of ‘Animal’ at the gig, Vedder noticed a fight break out in the crowd and stopped the gig to address the alleged perpetrator.

Advertisement

“Turn the lights on, please,” he said. “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey – I saw the whole thing, I know, it was annoying you. You were bummed out ’cause he was filming the whole time.

“Has it been the whole show or just now? Just now when I came over? Was it the whole time? Yeah, you’re filming everyone.”

Vedder added: “The thing is, I know it upset you, but you can’t fuckin’ hit him in the back of head either, even though you’re a woman. I appreciate the fact that you can be strong. Quit hitting him — you’re out of here. Violence is not allowed.

“I’m sorry ma’am, there’s no violence allowed. You could’ve waved to me, I was lookin’ right at you. Sorry about that, it’s just not cool, we’re not hittin’ people here. Sorry.”

See footage of the incident below.

Advertisement

Later on in their UK and European tour, Pearl Jam played a pair of COVID-delayed headline shows at BST Hyde Park on July 8 and 9, at which Johnny Marr joined them on stage.

Marr appeared with the band when they sung ‘Throw Your Hatred Down’, a song that appears on the album ‘Neil Young And Pearl Jam’. Marr appeared for the song’s extended guitar solo, earning a rapturous response from the 65,000 in attendance.

Pearl Jam were originally due to headline BST Hyde Park in 2021 alongside Duran Duran, but the event was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting on July 8 were October Drift, Fatherson, LIFE and Daytime TV, while Stereophonics, Marr, Temples, Tiger Cub, Petrol Girls, James & The Cold Gun, PEAKS! and Connor Selby supported on July 9.

Back in May, Pearl Jam were forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID.

Drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with the virus the week before, leaving the band to enlist stand-in drummers. The band were joined by a fan on drums at their Oakland show on May 12, while an 18-year-old friend of Eddie Vedder’s daughter stepped up at the same venue on May 14.