Eddie Vedder joined The Who on stage at Royal Albert Hall last night for TCT

Eddie Vedder joined The Who on stage during the band’s Teenage Cancer Trust show in London last night (March 20) – check out the footage below.

The group played their second orchestral show of the week at the historic Royal Albert Hall after kicking off the 2024 TCT concert series on Monday (March 18).

READ MORE: Roger Daltrey on Teenage Cancer Trust and the chances of new music from The Who

To begin the third and final part of yesterday’s gig, frontman Roger Daltrey introduced Pearl Jam‘s Vedder to join The Who on a collaborative rendition of ‘The Punk And The Godfather’ from their 1973 album ‘Quadrophenia’.

Advertisement

Daltrey and Vedder traded lines throughout the energetic performance before embracing in the closing moments. Watch a fan-shot video here:

The Who and Vedder have teamed up numerous times previously, including at a private cancer benefit show in Los Angeles in 2022 and a charity event in Chicago in 2015.

Additionally, Vedder joined The Who on stage at their inaugural Teenage Cancer Trust concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2000, and guested with the group at Wembley Stadium in 2019 (also on ‘The Punk And The Godfather’).

This Sunday (March 24), Vedder will participate in a special closing night event for the 2024 TCT gig series, dubbed ‘Ovation’. It is billed as “a celebration of 24 years of gigs for Teenage Cancer Trust”. Also appearing at the show will be Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Paul Weller.

Daltrey is stepping down as the curator for the Teenager Cancer Trust concert series this year after more than two decades. Since its initiation in 2000, the series has raised over £32million to support those struggling with cancer.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in March 2023, Daltrey talked about how TCT had funded 29 age-specific specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK. “We’ve done remarkably well, but it’s not to say we can’t do better,” he explained.

The singer will continue as an Honorary Patron of the charity, despite stepping down as curator of its annual concert series.

This year’s run of shows will continue tonight (March 21) with performances from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Blossoms ahead of a Young Fathers gig tomorrow (22) and a Chemical Brothers concert on Saturday (23).

You can see the full line-up for the series and find ticket details here.