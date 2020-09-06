Eddie Vedder joins Instagram to teach fans how to vote by mail

Eddie Vedder has joined Instagram to teach fans how to vote by mail in the upcoming US presidential election.

The Pearl Jam frontman made his first post on the @eddievedder account earlier this week (September 1), posting a logo of his initials.

In the following days, he shared a step-by-step guide to the mail-in voting process. “Hope you’re well and hanging tough in these extraordinary times,” he captioned the first post. “Me, myself? I’m about to go POSTAL!”

Vedder’s Instagram tutorial showed him reading up on an information brochure before showing how to fill in the ballot, sign it and mail it.

He offered his own commentary on mail-in voting and the importance of democracy along the way, telling his followers: “In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER.”

The musician also shared stats on the safety of mail-in voting, saying: “M.I.T. did a major comprehensive study of Mail in Ballots in the U.S. covering the last twenty years. Hundreds of millions of votes. They found the percentage of false or forged ballots to be .00006 percent.”

The photos Vedder shared were taken in July when he voted in the August primary in Seattle. US citizens can register to vote in the upcoming election, which takes place on November 3, here.

Vedder’s tutorial follows the band launching a new sweepstake to raise funds to help ensure voting access is available this coming November. Anyone that registers will be in with the chance to hang out with Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament in their native Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Pearl Jam star recently spoke to Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily on her mental health web series about the death of the Soundgarden frontman. During the conversation, Vedder also spoke about the various instances of grief he’s experienced, including when nine fans were killed in a stage crush during his band’s 2000 Roskilde Festival set.