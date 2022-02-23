Eddie Vedder pays moving tribute to Mark Lanegan at Seattle concert: “We will always have his voice to listen to”

Eddie Vedder paid a moving tribute to Mark Lanegan at a concert in Seattle last night (February 22) following the grunge icon’s death.

The former Screaming Trees frontman passed away yesterday morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

There was an outpouring of grief from artists across the music world from the likes of Manic Street Preachers, The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, Anton Newcombe and many others.

Advertisement

Vedder, who was performing at the Benaroya Hall, paused his show to honour the late 57-year-old.

“I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” he told the audience. “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness.

“Because we lost… there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”

He continued: “It’s hard to come to terms, at least at this point. He’s gonna be deeply missed, and at least we will always have his voice to listen to and his words and his books to read, he wrote two incredible books in the last few years. Just wanted to process it and put it out there, let his wife and loved ones know that people in his old stomping grounds have been thinking about him and we love him.”

Vedder’s band Pearl Jam in particular were part of the grunge scene that crossed paths with Lanegan’s former band Screaming Trees in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Lanegan performed with the outfit from 1985-2000 and was also known for his work with bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season, The Gutter Twins and for his many collaborations.

In his recent memoir, Devil In A Coma, Lanegan detailed his near-death experience from COVID-19 via prose and poetry that he wrote while he was ill with the virus.

According to a press release, Lanegan went completely deaf after contracting coronavirus and, later, suffered cracked ribs and breathing problems. After being rushed to hospital, he spent months in bed, “slipping in and out of a coma” before beginning his recovery.