Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers and more to play Tibet House benefit livestream

Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers and more artists will perform on the upcoming Tibet House benefit livestream.

The event, which will replace the organisation’s typical annual benefit concert this year, will mark the 34th anniversary of the non-profit.

The livestream will be broadcast on February 17 and will be comprised of both live and pre-recorded segments. Minimalist composer Philip Glass has curated the line-up once again and has invited Vedder, Bridgers, Laurie Anderson, Brittany Howard and Valerie June to appear.

Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal, and cellist Rubin Kodheli will also appear at the event, alongside a message from the Dalai Lama.

Tibet House US – 34th Annual Benefit Concert this February 17th, 2021 with Philip Glass, Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli & More! https://t.co/6OH6xfroey pic.twitter.com/zV35YfifOk — Tibet House US (@tibethouseus) January 14, 2021

Tickets for the livestream range from $25 (£18) to $250 (£183), and can be purchased on the streaming platform Mandolin.

In a press release, the organisers of the Tibet House benefit said: “There are few events that stand the test of time, and for more than three decades this annual event has been a standout.

“For the first time ever, this year’s concert offers viewers around the world the unique opportunity to experience the warmth, sense of community, and amazing music the evening has provided for so many years at [New York’s] Carnegie Hall.”

Tibet House was founded at the request of the Dalai Lama in 1987 with a view to creating a cultural institution that would preserve the arts and sounds of Tibet.

